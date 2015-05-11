iPad Pro is on course for Q4 2015 launch

The iPad Pro isn’t just a figment of the rumour mills’ collective imagination, and the 12.9in supersized version of Apple’s tablet designed to be more suitable for productivity applications (and movie watching, for that matter) is still on its way according to the latest from IHS.

In fact, the word from the analyst firm is that production of the slate will kick off in the third quarter of 2015 – this tallies with what Bloomberg’s sources said a while back, namely that production will begin in September, having been put back due to issues with the displays for the tablet.

The good news for those awaiting the larger iPad is that seemingly it will be out this year in the fourth quarter, though, despite these hiccups.

Rhoda Alexander, an analyst from IHS, told The Register: “This product has been in the planning stage for several years but looks to now be solid for a 2015 launch. Originally scheduled for earlier in 2015, the product has undergone some revisions that pushed out the production schedule to the third quarter.”

Alexander added that component manufacturer sources say Apple will be dropping some versions of the MacBook Air as the end of 2015 rolls around, to make room for the iPad Pro in its overall product line-up.

Of course, this is all speculation still, but it’s likely Apple is looking at ways to do something different with its iPad range which has been on the wane for some time – the slate which used to dominate the entire tablet market only held a 26 per cent market share last year, according to Strategy Analytics (down from 32 per cent in 2013). The iPad Pro could help to buck those figures up, or at least that will doubtless be Cupertino’s hope.

The supersized iPad is rumoured to have an optional stylus planned, and the touchscreen will apparently boast Force Touch (the tech launched with the Apple Watch which allows for different strengths of press to trigger different UI functions).

