In this restaurant you MUST snap your food before eating

Restaurants are no longer a place to eat – they're a place to take photographs.

People taking pictures of their food before eating it has become such a widespread activity, that there's a restaurant in Tel Aviv that serves dishes in special plates which help visitors take better photos of their food.

Even though this seems like a piece of news that pops up on The Onion, I'm being totally honest right now.

Israel's Carmel Winery and Tel Aviv restaurant Catit have come up with a concept called Foodography, and it’s basically a series of events combining a photography workshop with a tasting menu.

Yeah, you get served some awesome food, but you can’t eat it before a teacher comes and teaches you how to properly take pictures of it. Talk about a hipster's paradise.

Foodography organisers currently have two special plates designed to better showcase the meals: The 360 and The Limbo.

The 360 has a revolving base that allows diners to capture every angle of their food, while the Limbo rises up at the rear to provide a uniform background for dishes to be photographed against.

A report from PSFK claims that each Foodography event also comes with a top photographer on hand, ready to offer guests advice about how to best capture their meals.

The events themselves cost $155 (£100) per head.