Revealed: UK's top 100 innovative startups

The results of Startups.co.uk’s prestigious Startups 100 2015 have been announced, and the winner is a young but fast growing property technology company that impressed the judges in different ways.

It was the 24 hour online estate agency Purplebricks.com that took first place in the definitive index of the UK's top 100 fast growth-potential new businesses.

Launched in 2014 and a brand new entry into the list, Purplebricks.com is an innovative property technology platform which has already attracted over £11 million in funding, achieved multi-million revenues and scaled to a team of 120 staff and growing.

Now in its sixth year, the Startups 100 index recognises privately owned UK companies launched on or after 1 January 2012 which demonstrate innovation, solid financials, economic impact and growth potential.

Four of the 2015 Startups 100-listed start-ups have already reached turnover of over £6 million - giving weight to the argument that there is no better time to start a business in the UK.

The index also reflects increased levels of employment among UK startups with the average number of employees for those in the list sitting at 19; a 31 per cent rise on the staff numbers in the previous index.

The most popular startup sectors were: Retail (15), Food & drink (12), Marketplaces (9), On-demand services (6), Fintech (7) and Edtech (5).

Startups.co.uk's content manager, Lucy Wayment, commented: "It's encouraging to see that the average turnover for the 100 startups in this list is over £1m. With a record number of entries this year, the Startups 100 2015 index not only showcases the fast-growth potential of UK start-ups but also demonstrates the importance of trailblazers to the economy."

