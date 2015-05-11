Santander Cycles app finally comes to a smartphone near you

Transport of London is tapping on technology to streamline the Boris bike' cycle hire scheme and bypass docking station terminals through a new mobile app.

The app called Santander Cycles, also the official name of Boris bikes, will allow users to simply hire a bike through their smartphones by providing a release code, which can be used at docking points to release a bike for use.

The mobile app, developed by British mobile ticketing firm Corethree, will require its users to register their bank card to fulfill the cycle hiring.

"The app is packed full of handy new features and is part and parcel of our plans to take the cycle hire scheme to the next level and encourage more people on to two wheels," Mayor of London Boris Johnson said.

On top of the ability of hire the bikes through the app, it also provides information on available cycles in docking stations and notifications on the cost at the end of a hire period.

In addition, members of the scheme can also manage their accounts through the app.

Nathan Bostock, chief executive of Santander UK, said: "We’re absolutely committed to growing and developing Santander Cycles together with TfL by making more bikes available, providing more docking stations and offering extra benefits in future to give Londoners and visitors to the Capital the best possible experience."

The Santander Cycles app is available for free on Android and iOS devices for both full members and casual users.

With the scheme having 10 million journeys in 2014, the app can be a useful tool to further promote the usage of cycles in London.