Fujitsu smartglasses uses lasers to fire images directly into retina

Whenever I hear someone mention "laser “and "eyes“, I can only think of two things: horrible, painful death, or Superman.

However, Fujitsu has developed a pair of smartglasses that make the combination of lasers and eyes harmless, even amazing. The company developed smartglasses that project images directly onto the user’s retina with a laser, instead of using small LCD screens like other wearables.

A laser projector is embedded in the left arm of the glasses and shines harmless RGB laser light onto two small angled mirrors. The light then traverses the eye lens and hits the retina. There is no need to focus the image.

The glasses’ primary use is vision aid, as it has a camera mounted on the side, and it can send the feed from the camera directly to the user’s retina. However, the glasses can also be linked to the person’s smartphone. That way, the wearer can see webpages or other online information right on their retina.

“By using these glasses, people with low vision will be able to read books, newspapers, bulletin boards, timetables and walk around outside,” said Mitsuru Sugawara, CEO of QD Laser, a Fujitsu spinoff based in Kawasaki that helped develop the glasses.

The prototype is being shown off at a Fujitsu technology expo in Tokyo this week, so if you’re anywhere around make sure to drop by and check it out.

QD Laser wants to have the glasses on shelves by March 2016, with the price of around $2,000 (£1,270). They will be initially be targeted at users with poor vision, and made available in Japan, Europe and the U.S.