Google shuts down Maps editor to prevent abuse

Google recently found itself in the middle of a peeing scandal – when its Android logo was spotted on Google Maps peeing all over Apple's logo.

The media were quick to report on the peeing incident, prompting an ever quicker response from Google, saying they were sorry and removing the humorous, but still inappropriate image.

However Google didn’t stop there – the company decided to temporarily shut down its maps editor, Map Maker, until it can appropriately respond to people abusing the tool.

It seems as there are tons of edits pouring in every day, and with Google manually having to review each and every one of those – it takes too much time.

In a blog post written on the Google product forums, team member Pavithra Kanakarajan writes: “We believe that it is more fair to only say that if we do not have the capacity to review edits at roughly the rate they come in, we have to take a pause.”

Map Maker will make a return, as soon as Google figures out a way to handle the edits: “We have hence decided to temporarily disable editing across all countries starting Tuesday, 12 May, 2015, till we have our moderation system back in action. This will be a temporary situation and one that we hope to come out of as soon as possible.”

This is not the first time map edits have made headlines. As we’ve reported before, people sometimes use Google Maps to vent their frustration, especially when their football team loses.