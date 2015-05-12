IP EXPO Manchester 2015: Why you should be getting excited

IP EXPO Manchester, held on the 20-21 May 2015 at Manchester Central, is an exciting new addition to the IP EXPO series of leading cloud and IT infrastructure events.

Designed for professionals across the whole spectrum of IT roles, it is the definitive event to view brand new technologies and, through exclusive keynote presentations, gain fresh insights from the leading thinkers in IT.

With over 72 companies exhibiting and 4,000+ IT professionals expected to attend, the free two day event brings together cloud, mobility, security, analytics, infrastructure and datacentre technologies all under one roof, easily accessible for those in the Midlands and the North of England.

The UK’s digital economy is expanding at a rate of 11 per cent a year and it is estimated that by 2016, the internet economy of the UK will be worth £221 billion. A significant proportion of this activity is taking place across the Midlands, North of England and Scotland. Whether you are based in the area or want to understand how and why the technology industry is flourishing outside of London, IP EXPO Manchester is the event to visit for IT professionals.

Manchester is historically renowned as a major UK technology and industry hub. The city is noted as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, was the hometown of Alan Turing, and is accredited with building the world’s first programmable computer, the ‘Baby’, created at Manchester University in 1948. Today the city houses the BBC and ITV at MediaCity UK in Salford and, in recent years, has seen an exponential growth in tech start-ups, many via the city’s home for technology business, SpaceportX (formerly Manchester TechHub).

Research has shown that Manchester is now home to the second-largest tech cluster in the UK, after London. Located at Manchester Central in the heart of the city, IP EXPO Manchester is the first regional IP EXPO event designed to address the new developments and trends across all areas of IT as businesses drive and reshape themselves to reflect the needs of a digital future.

Over 50 IT industry experts will exhibit at the event, offering the opportunity for fellow IT professionals to get hands-on with demos. Companies including network security world leader Palo Alto Networks, data protection provider Varonis and multinational computing corporation Lenovo will be showcasing the latest developments across every facet of IT infrastructure.

To mark the first year of the event, IP EXPO Manchester will play host to some of the IT industry’s most dynamic and forward-thinking leaders as part of an exciting speaker programme. For 2015, IP EXPO Manchester is proud to welcome Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, who will share the stage with TalkTalk founder Dr Neil McArthur MBE on the first day of the event. In his first address to the core IT community, Sir Richard will share his vision for the future and the roadmap for Manchester in supporting the North of England in driving a digital economy.

Also joining the speaker line-up are Professor Steven Furber of the University of Manchester, Professor John Goodacre, director of technology for ARM, and James Akrigg, Head of Technology for Partner, Microsoft to name just a few.

In addition, a cutting edge free seminar and content programme will provide business-critical information and tips from some of the industry’s most dynamic and forward-thinking leaders. Seminars will cover infrastructure, data centre, the cloud, mobility, security and analytics.

Whether you want to start up in Manchester, explore new infrastructure options for your business, or understand the technology trends affecting your industry, this is a must-attend event for professionals across the IT field.

Register now for the FREE event at www.ipexpomanchester.com and keep up with the latest news and developments by following @IPEXPO on Twitter and using the hashtag #IPEXPO.