Kaspersky opens first European research centre in London

Kaspersky has announced that it has opened its first European Research Centre in the UK, with the idea being to accumulate real-time intelligence on the various threats out there.

The centre will be based at Kaspersky’s HQ in Paddington, London, and the idea is to protect customers and help the firm’s partners identify and wipe out these threats as swiftly as they emerge.

Kaspersky notes that it already has research hubs in Russia, the US and China, and the security firm’s staff now analyse in excess of 325,000 new malware files every day (that’s up 10,000 per day from last year).

Researchers based in the new centre will include members of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT), and they’ll work closely with other staff members across the globe in the battle against cybercrime.

Alexander Moiseev, managing director, Europe, Kaspersky Lab, commented: “The fight against cybercrime is now a global issue. Security has no borders, so it is vital that we have research hubs in all major regions worldwide.

“The new European research is another significant step in internationalisation strategy and our ongoing battle against cybercrime. In an era when cyber threats are increasing both in volume and sophistication, timely access to information is central to maintaining effective protection of data and networks.”

Kaspersky also recently entered into a cooperative effort with Swedish bio-hacking community BioNyfiken, with the aim of better understanding the risks involved when connecting our bodies to the net.