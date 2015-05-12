Microsoft updates Office apps for iOS

Microsoft has just updated its Office apps for iOS, with new versions going live yesterday – albeit not with major tweaks, but some minor tuning.

So what’s new? Well, Microsoft News spotted the changes, which include the introduction of a range of new storage options for Microsoft’s iOS apps, with the possibility of using iCloud to save your documents now, and support for other cloud storage lockers has been introduced (note that you’ll need iOS 8 to avail yourself of this feature).

And as far as Word goes, new templates have also been introduced, to allow you to swiftly knock up common docs.

With Excel, Microsoft has bolted on some add-ins to help boost your productivity with the app, although note that this is only for the iPad – and your Apple tablet will need to be running iOS 8.2 or better to get this functionality.

And finally, with PowerPoint you can now insert images (or video) directly from your camera straight into a presentation, to make the app a bit more seamless. Microsoft has also added the ability to change the layout of a slide on iOS now.

Those of you with an Apple smartwatch might also be interested to learn that in the previous version of its presentation app for iOS (v1.8), Microsoft introduced PowerPoint Remote for Apple Watch, which lets you control a slideshow on your iPhone from your wrist.