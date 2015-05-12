MODE launches cloud platform for IoT developers

The Internet of Things offers huge scope to change the way we live and work. But for developers it introduces a whole new set of problems in allowing applications to talk to and use the information generated by IoT devices.

Californian company MODE is launching a cloud platform designed to help developers and emerging brands deliver IoT solutions quickly and easily.

Created by a former Google engineer, Gaku Ueda, and a former Yahoo engineer, Ethan Kan, MODE is a cloud platform that takes care of the most essential function of any IoT system, connecting mobile applications with hardware devices in real time. The platform provides a cloud API for devices, mobile clients and application servers. This means IoT developers can use MODE as a backend infrastructure throughout the entire development cycle, from prototyping to product launch.

Gaku Ueda, Co-founder and CEO of MODE says, "Startups have always been the heart of innovation, and we look forward to helping startup IoT developers in their quest to create the technology of the future".

By handling all of the backend services, such as user and device management and secure real-time access control, MODE allows companies to focus on their core skills like hardware manufacturing and mobile user experience. It gives full control of the development via a web console which also provides usage statistics.

With IoT startups in mind, including those with Kickstarter and IndieGoGo projects, MODE offers free prototyping on its platform in addition to a flexible pricing structure for mass production. You can find more information and sign up for a trial on the MODE website.

Photo credit: Scott Bedford/Shutterstock