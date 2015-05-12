Motorola testing three high-end smartphones for 2015 release

Motorola is planning three new Android devices for 2015 all featuring Quad HD displays, according to a new rumour from Reddit user AndroidLeaks.

The devices feature new model numbers and would be the first to QHD displays from Motorola. The displays are causing some ruckus, due to the resolution numbers (2392 x 1440 and 2368 x 1440) not sticking to the normal QHD pixel numbers: 2560 x 1440.

Motorola is currently testing the three devices in the Chicago area, meaning the company is still firmly based in the US. Lenovo will most likely take over the manufacturing side of the new devices, meaning cheaper quality products from China.

One of the three devices - model names XT1578, XT1585 and XT192A - should be the Moto X (2015). We expect the Moto X will be launched sometime in the coming months, to fit with previous launch dates from Motorola.

All three devices will run Google’s latest mobile update, Android Lollipop 5.1.1. Motorola has a few small adjustments planned for Lollipop, but on the whole it should feature a similar look and feel to the stock skin provided by Google.

Lenovo has big plans for Motorola, after acquiring the US manufacturer from Google in 2014. The Chinese giant is planning to launch Motorola smartphones in China exclusively, with a price range to match Xiaomi and Huawei.

It follows a nose dive from Lenovo in the past two years, dropping to fifth on the smartphone ladder. Apple and Xiaomi are the current frontrunners in the Chinese market - Apple taking 14.7 per cent in the most recent quarter.