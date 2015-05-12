You no longer need Twitter to use Periscope

Six weeks after it was released into the wild, Twitter's live video streaming app Periscope has received an update, and this one brings some interesting changes to the table.

From now on, you don't need a Twitter account in order to use Periscope, you can change your profile pic and reply directly to people in chat. There's also a new layer of transparency when it comes to blocking people in the chatroom, as it turns out people really needed that.

It is interesting to see Periscope no longer requiring a Twitter account to be used, as everything Twitter's been doing lately has been in an effort to grow its user base. From now on, people can register to use the service with their phone number, but the app will still recommend signing in with Twitter, as it uses its social graph to suggest who to follow.

The update, announced by the Periscope team over a Medium post, comes six weeks after Twitter first released the app, and some two months after it bought it for an undisclosed sum of money.

Periscope has caused quite a stir in the world of the Interwebs, as it changed the way people see news, as well as other live events. The problem of pirating was the first to emerge, especially after the Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight which, apparently, tens of thousands of people watched through this app only.

Periscope was bought by Twitter to compete with the original video streaming app Meerkat, which has since switched its focus to Facebook.