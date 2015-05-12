Uber legalised in Philippines, testing cash service in India

Uber is making some headway in Asian after a slew of bad news and regulation against the mobile taxi hailing service. This week, Uber has announced Indian customers will be able to pay by cash, alongside the launch of the service in the Philippines.

In India, Uber has added cash options due to its main rival ANI Technologies offering cash options for its own taxi service. Most customers in India pay by cash, and smartphone payments are not that popular, despite having to own a device to hail the cab in the first place.

India has been one of the hardest countries for Uber to crack, considering a few weeks after it opened an Uber driver was accused of raping a passenger. Uber has added new safety features for people inside the car, to make sure an incident like this will not happen again.

Uber plans to offer the cash system in all countries within the next few months, although we would suspect cities with high mobile payment adoption will not see the update to feature cash payments.

Considering Uber owns a small amount of offices, it is questionable how the Indian drivers will pay Uber. Perhaps they will send a letter full of notes from the 20 per cent it collects every time a driver finishes a ride.

The Philippines are the newest region to regulate Uber, allowing drivers to use the mobile app as long as they have the appropriate car, own a GPS system and a registration from the Philippines transport authority.

Uber is planning more launches in Asia to make its taxi service worldwide, while growing its recently launched merchant delivery service for business customers in the US.