iPhone 6s rumours and features

Apple is planning quite a few improvements for the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus this year, according to a new report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most accurate analysts when it comes to Apple’s future plans.

Internally, the iPhone 6S Plus will receive a stronger design to stop bending, along with another external microphone for better call quality, enhancements to the fingerprint sensor and an upgraded 12MP rear camera.

Rumours of the camera megapixel upgrade have been circling since 2013, but Apple has played it safe, sticking with the 8MP iSight since the iPhone 5. It is high time we see some improvements, considering LG and Samsung’s flagship both offer 16MP shooters.

Apple is preparing to add Force Touch onto the iPhone 6S, allowing users to create different interactions depending on the “force” of the touch. Force Touch has already been added to the Apple Watch and MacBook trackpad.

The iPhone 6S Plus will feature scratch-resistance coating in the from of sapphire crystal glass, similar to the Apple Watch and iSight camera. Apple is only adding this to the Plus model to avoid supply issues, considering the Plus only accounts for 20 per cent of sales worldwide.

We will also receive more colours options this year, including a rose-gold option to match the rose-gold Apple Watch strap. Kuo claims Apple is not planning to launch the iPhone 6C, meaning more funkier colours that were available on the iPhone 5C might come to the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus.

Apple will announce the two devices later in the year, around September time. WWDC in June will be our first look at the new operating system, iOS 9, featuring an array of improvements on the performance end.