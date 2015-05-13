Daily deal: Save £120 on a Lenovo Z50-70 15.6-inch laptop

The sun is shining, I'm already sun-burnt and all I can think about is going on holiday. I'm officially counting this week as the start of summer and long may it continue.

To improve your mood even further, today's daily deal features a Lenovo Z50-70 full-HD 1080p 15.6-inch laptop, which can be yours for £579.97, saving you a massive £120 (17 per cent).

The Lenovo Z50-70 is a slim and light multimedia laptop with an integrated DVD drive and Dolby-enhanced audio, with the power to provide unparalleled multimedia performance.

It boasts a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a 2.0GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and comes pre-loaded with Microsoft's Windows 8.1 operating system.

Lenovo has also packed in GPU-accelerated graphics, energy-saving technology to ensure a longer battery life, a 1TB hard drive and wi-fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

