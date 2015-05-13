FreedomPop to offer free calls, texts and data plans in the UK

A new mobile carrier is coming to the UK, and this one offers 200 MB of data, 200 text messages and 200 minutes of voice calling every month at no cost.

The carrier is called FreedomPop, and it already offers a similar plan in the US, to around a million users. It will earn money by offering extra services, a BBC report says, and there are some really nice services there, too.

So for example, the company offers users the ability to roll over unused data to the next month, anonymous browsing to protect online privacy, as well as the ability to add a second phone number from more than 60 countries worldwide.

With this last service, users can call friends and relatives in distant countries, and pay for the call at local rates. A UK subscriber could operate a US-based number from the Sim card in addition to their normal UK number for a £2 per month charge, BBC says.

"We see ourselves as the no-frills mobile carrier. We want users to feel liberated, getting the basic services for free," says FreedomPop co-founder Steven Sesar.

"We'll start with around a dozen add-on services that customers can choose to pay for and extend that to 20 or so within a year.

The company has a million subscribers in the US, where 49 per cent pay for additional data and services, while 51 per cent stay on the free side of the street. The free plan in the US differs from the one offered in the UK, with 500 MB, 500 minutes and 500 texts.