Google launches News & Weather app for Apple Watch

Google has made its first foray onto the Apple Watch, launching the News & Weather application earlier today.

The News & Weather app is bare bones at the moment, featuring headlines and a photo if you zoom out using the digital crown, but the article is not shown and there is no weather updates.

This might be due to Apple’s overzealous terms of service for the Apple Watch, banning a lot of apps from the store. Similar to the first few version of iOS, Apple wants its own apps to offer most of the watch functionality.

There is no official word on whether weather apps are allowed on Apple Watch, considering some of Apple’s watch-faces feature weather updates. We suspect Google might have run into trouble porting the app, leading to the removal of some features.

The news articles is a questionable decision, considering NYT Now, CNN and other news apps provide full length articles. Google might not see the purpose of reading news on the wrist, although people can save the article on their Safari reading list.

Hopefully in future updates Google will add Pocket and other reading list support, alongside a way to view some of the article. Adding weather updates would also be a smart move, or remove the ‘Weather’ title.

Google will no doubt add more apps to Apple Watch, including Inbox, Calendar and Search, but these seem like secondary to Android Wear; Google’s primary wearable platform.