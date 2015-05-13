KitKat celebrates YouTube's birthday with fancy-dress wrapper

The chocolate bar KitKat is changing its package design in celebration of YouTube's 10th birthday. Why KitKat, you might ask? Because, as it says in Nestle's official press release, people who like YouTube also like KitKat.

And also because Google and Nestle have done similar marketing stunts before, back when Google announced Android 4.4 KitKat.

Makes sense.

Instead of saying KitKat, the package now says YouTube Break and, according to the same press release, the rebranding is to commemorate the 10th anniversary of YouTube and the 80th anniversary of the KitKat chocolate bar. This is apparently also the first time KitKat has gotten a major rebrand in 80 years.

There is a total of 600,000 chocolate bars in the UK with this ‘limited edition’ packaging.

“This forms one of 72 different types of ‘breaks’ to feature on more than 400 limited edition designs across 2 and 4 finger and Chunky bars as part of the campaign,” it says in the press release which left me scratching my head. “More than 100 million of these specially designed packs will be produced in total over the course of the campaign.”

As for Google, it added its voice search technology to the mix. Asking your phone for “KitKat YouTube my break” you will be introduced to the latest top four trending YouTube videos. After you’ve watched a KitKat ad.