Microsoft updates Surface 3 for mass enterprise deployments

You don't have to be a fan of the Surface lineup to like what Microsoft has done with Surface 3.

It runs the full-fledged version of Windows, packs a free Office 365 subscription, gets decent battery life, is light, has a large display for a tablet, offers lots of internal storage, has a full-size USB port, and can take a Type Cover keyboard.

As far as its laptop-replacement credentials go, Surface 3 most definitely bests any iPad that is on the market today. And, to top it all off, Microsoft's latest slate can be had for as little as $499.

Given the core feature set it packs, Surface 3 is well positioned to take on the iPad in the enterprise market. But, to become a truly attractive option, it needs to be easily deployable. And now Microsoft has addressed this too.

A Surface 3 driver update that Microsoft just released will make it easier for enterprises to perform mass deployments, adding on top of the capabilities offered by Windows 8.1 Pro, the operating system that ships with the slate out-of-the-box.

According to Microsoft, the latest driver version "improves the mass deployment process, broadens the range of enterprise-level features, and helps bring the Surface 3 deployment experience in line with its more business-oriented sibling, Surface Pro 3. The update includes new and enhanced features including those expected in a larger-scale commercial environment such as enhanced PXE booting and support for asset tagging", adds the software giant.

Those who want to download the updated driver will have to get it from Microsoft's download center, as it is not generally available through Windows Update - it is aimed at enterprise users, after all, not the typical consumer. Hit the red download button, and select either the "SurfacePro3_150501.msi" or "SurfacePro3_150501.zip" file to grab it.

While there is no deployment guide specifically written for Surface 3, Microsoft says that you can follow the process it detailed for deploying Surface Pro 3.