Moto 360 smartwatch sequel about to be unveiled?

For those of you who follow the smartwatch world, one of the more popular Android Wear models, the Moto 360, could be about to see a sequel revealed.

The Moto successor (maybe it’ll be called the Moto One – if Motorola follows in Microsoft’s footsteps with the Xbox 360 follow-up) has apparently just received its Bluetooth clearance from Bluetooth SIG.

Droid Life reports that a Motorola device with the model number BTMW03 has just been assessed by Bluetooth SIG, according to the organisation’s website – though it’s simply called a ‘Motorola Android Device’. However, the Moto 360 had the model number BTMW01, so it would seem this is very probably the next-gen version of the smartwatch.

Getting its certification should mean the device is imminent, and Droid Life speculates that maybe Google I/O would be the place to show it off (at the end of this month). We already know that Google will be revealing Android M for the first time at the conference, courtesy of a hastily covered up leak from Google itself.

It’ll be interesting to see what Motorola has planned for the second-gen Moto 360. While the original wowed folks with its looks, being the first smartwatch to look like a traditional timepiece and not a chunky geeky thing, there’s a lot more competition out there now with classy efforts like the LG Watch Urbane and of course the Apple Watch.

Another thought – prices of the Moto 360 will likely drop after the new model is revealed, so bargain hunters, be ready. Currently it’s £200, but on the Google Store the 360 was recently reduced to £160 – though it has gone back up to the former price now, we can perhaps expect a drop even further in the near-ish future.