Photos of Galaxy S6 Active leaked

Samsung's Galaxy S6 might be their best phone so far, but use it in the shower and it will be your most expensive phone call yet.

No, the S6 is not waterproof, but Samsung seems to be getting ready to combat the elements, as new photos of what seems to be the next Active model leaked.

A photo received by GSMArena and corroborated by Phandroid shows a bulked-up phone with "Galaxy S6 Active" on the rear.

If the photos turn out to be authentic, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Active will be built like a tank. The handset keeps the camera and heart rate monitor layout of the regular Galaxy S6, but has its loudspeaker moved to its back.

According to the source of the images, Samsung Galaxy S6 Active will sport the model number SM-G890A and will pack a generous 3,500mAh battery. Battery aside, it is expected for the Active to have the same specs as the S6, which include 14nm Exynos 7420 SoC, 5.1-inch QHD Super AMOLED display, 16-megapixel main camera, and 5-megapixel front-facing unit.

The device will most likely not have a fingerprint reader, due to its rugged buttons, as well as the fact that the Galaxy S5 Active also didn't have the feature.

Image Source: GSMArena