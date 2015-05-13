Samsung Gear A rotating bezel confirmed, some specs spilled

Samsung has confirmed that its next-gen Gear smartwatch will indeed have a rotating circular bezel as another way of interacting with the device aside from the touchscreen.

A couple of weeks back, we first heard that the incoming Gear A (as it’s thought the device will be called) will be a traditional round-faced watch – following in the footsteps of the likes of the Moto 360 – when Samsung offered devs the chance to sign up for early access to the SDK.

And now, with the actual release of said SDK, comes confirmation of the rotating bezel, and what it will do – namely, it’ll allow users to navigate the UI (like Apple’s digital crown, of course), and scroll through lists, zoom in and out, adjust the volume of the smartwatch and so on.

Even more interestingly, some tech specs were spilled in the SDK documentation (which Sam Mobile brought to light), and we now know that the next Gear will boast a 1.65in display with a resolution of 360 x 360, giving a pixel density of 305 ppi (5 higher than its predecessor).

And you can expect the usual huge array of sensors on board, including a pressure sensor, magnetic sensor, and of course a heart rate monitor.

Overall, the watch looks to be a much sleeker affair than the Gear S, with a more compact screen and the traditional round face likely to make it a piece of hardware with more mainstream appeal.

The new Gear A, which will stick with Tizen as the OS, will likely be unveiled at IFA in September, alongside the Galaxy Note 5, with Samsung hoping that the hype from the Apple Watch launch which is currently still buzzing away strongly will have died down by then.

