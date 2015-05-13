There’s a case for your Apple Watch

Our smartphones might need protection, as their displays can be scratched by keys in our bags and pockets. We might also drop them in a moment of inadvertency, or we might slip whilst texting and go down, bringing the expensive device down with us.

But what about the smartwatch? Does the smart wearable device which has no contact with car keys and has close to zero chance of falling to the ground need protection?

Well, case maker Speck thinks it does, and has created a case for the Apple Watch.

The case is the CandyShell Fit, and the design incorporates several of the elements which make Speck’s iPhone CandyShell cases stand out.

The shell is made from hard polycarbonate and acts like a bumper for the body. It has a raised 1.5mm lip surrounding the Watch’s display, to make sure we don’t scratch it.

However, it doesn’t cover the Digital Crown, the screen, or the heart rate sensor on the rear, ensuring the Watch can be operated as normal.

Speck has made sure the case is easy to put on and take off, but as it’s still not available on the market. Once released, the case will be available for both the 38mm and the 42mm Apple Watch, and it will be suitable for the Watch, Watch Sport, and the Watch Edition.

The release date hasn’t been confirmed, but you can expect it sometime before the end of May, for the price of $30 (£19).

