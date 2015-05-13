YotaPhone 2 Android Lollipop update launched, now available in white

Russian mobile manufacturer YotaPhone announced some big changes to its second generation smartphone, the YotaPhone 2, dropping the price, updating to Android Lollipop and launching a white version.

It is the first major update to the YotaPhone 2, the dual-screen mobile featuring one side OLED and the other side E-Ink. Android Lollipop should improve performance, and YotaPhone claims it has improved photo quality.

The E-Ink screen has a few new apps, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. On the E-Ink display, updates will feed in every few minutes, without the user having to switch the screen on.

YotaPhone 2 is now cheaper with a UK price of £440, down from £555. The phone was already cheap considering it sported high-end internals, but this makes the YotaPhone 2 an excellent deal for anyone interested in the dual-display.

The white version will feature a different colour layout on the E-Ink display, but the OLED side will be the same. It will also cost the same as the black version, making the option purely preferential.

There is a plan to launch in the US within the next few months, through an Indiegogo campaign. YotaPhone also plans to launch in China before 2016, but it will not run a campaign in the country.

There is no news on the YotaPhone 3, but with the price drop we could expect a launch before next year. YotaPhone has been struggling with supply and branching out into countries outside of Europe, but that might end in 2016 if it can reach China and the US without problems.