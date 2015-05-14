5 IT infrastructure technologies to get really excited about

IT infrastructure may be concerned with behind the scenes processes like server design, wireless communication and data management, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t absolutely crucial to your business.

While it may not be as eye-catching as applications and services, infrastructure should never be neglected by IT leaders, particularly when new and exciting technology is being released all time. We’ve listed five of the most cutting-edge tools and service below that bring infrastructure into the spotlight.



HP OneView

Released at the tail-end of last year as part of HP’s new suite of enterprise infrastructure technology, HP OneView aims to take some of the complexity away from IT management.

HP OneView prides itself on simplicity and automation across both physical and virtual environments, by taking a software-defined approach but housing it within an easy-to-use human-designed interface.

It has also been developed with modern technologies like natural search integrated from day one, meaning more agility when it comes to rolling out new applications. HP OneView’s automation hub enables businesses to react to environmental changes more easily and take the required action immediately.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust won last year’s best infrastructure initiative at the American Financial Technology Awards and it’s easy to see why with the way it manages to improve its capacity, performance, and security analytics.

Instead of relying on a number of fragmented tools to accomplish its analytics goal, Northern Trust leveraged Hadoop and several other open-source tools to gather and mine system-generated data. This has enabled them to collect raw data from various business applications, collate it and have it analysed by data scientists.

This has already has a positive effect on Northern Trust’s business, with the firm able to identify potential client transactional issues in advance and rectify them swiftly.

Stack IQ Boss 5

Stack IQ Boss 5 helps clients to build and manage large complex server infrastructure through Warehouse-grade Automation.

Warehouse-grade Automation can be implemented across cloud, big data, computing and media applications and works by automating manual tasks in order to deploy, operate and manage clustered server infrastructure.

Stack IQ Boss 5 also adds a number of features not found in its predecessors, including support for Red Hat Linux 7 and enhancements for Hadoop and OpenStack solutions.

OpenCompute

The OpenCompute project was launched by Facebook in order to bring high-end infrastructure to small and medium sized businesses.

The scheme uses open-source hardware design and manageability in order to lower costs and power consumption. Custom hardware is provided that only contains the necessary components to fulfil an organisation’s needs.

Already this has seen smaller firms benefit from lower prices across compute servers, network switches, rack designs and management software.

Oracle’s new cloud platform services

In September last year, Oracle added six new applications to its Cloud Platform Services, offering customers more options across big data, mobile, integration, process management and more.

Oracle’s Big Data Cloud service will enable clients to use Hadoop to analyse data using Oracle’s infrastructure platform, while Oracle Mobile Cloud provides a secure mobile infrastructure upon which to build and bring to market new applications.

IT infrastructure is the foundation of many businesses, but with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to get right. Expert advice and guidance on the subject will be available at this year’s IP Expo, taking place on the 20-21 May at Manchester Central.



Register to attend IP EXPO 2015 FREE today.