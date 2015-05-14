Daily deal: Save £60 on an HP ProLiant Gen8 G1610T MicroServer

OK, so I may have jumped the gun a bit yesterday by claiming that summer had arrived. The weather this morning is most definitely not tanning appropriate.

Anyway, our daily deal today features an HP ProLiant Gen8 G1610T MicroServer, which can be yours for just £99.99 after cashback (excluding VAT), saving you £50.

The HP ProLiant MicroServer Gen8 is a small, quiet, and stylishly designed server that is ideal as a first server solution for small businesses.

With a form factor that is easy to use and service, it can help your small business drive down their expenses while improving productivity, efficiency, and security.

[full_width_ad]

HP ProLiant MicroServer Gen8 comes with HP iLO4, providing access to innovations like Intelligent Provisioning for quick and simple installation and setup.

It also features two up-front USB ports for easy deployment, a blue LED light bar for at-a-glance system health status and boasts up to 16GB of memory.

To get this deal for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.