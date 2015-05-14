EE now has more 4G LTE traffic than 3G

EE has announced that its 4G traffic now exceeds the 3G traffic across its network, and a new milestone has been reached in terms of the LTE customer base.

In a statement, EE said it now has 10 million 4G customers, and since LTE first went live (the network was of course the first operator in the UK to offer superfast mobile surfing), data usage in rural parts of Scotland is up 60 per cent, and rural Wales has increased by 50 per cent.

EE reckons that given the current rate of growth of 4G customers, and data usage, that by 2018 no less than one Exabyte of data will be carried over the network (that’s a million Terabytes).

Much of this data usage is due to video streaming, naturally, and social media, with these two areas accounting for just over half the traffic (51 per cent) on EE’s network.

The company’s latest 4GEE Mobile Living Index also pointed towards strong growth in health-related apps, with a 63 per cent rise in the usage of such apps since August 2014, as the digital health and fitness bug has taken hold (and more and more wearables proliferate).

Olaf Swantee, EE’s CEO, commented: “EE pioneered 4G in the UK and we’re determined to keep the country at the forefront of innovation. We were the first to launch 4G+, and the first to introduce Wi-Fi Calling in the UK. We are bringing our 4G network coverage to where it is needed most – enhancing the quality of life of people who live in the most rural and underserved parts of the country.”