Facebook promises minimum wage and paid leave for contractors

Facebook is implementing new employee standards to guarantee better conditions for its contracted workers.

The new proposal will see anyone who performs “substantial work” for the social network but who is employed by another firm, receive a $15 minimum wage, 15 days paid leave and $4,000 child benefit for new parents. In order to qualify for the benefits, the external company must have at least 25 members of staff working with Facebook.

In a blog post, Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer at Facebook, explained that the changes have been in development for some time and are already being implemented within some of the larger support teams at the company’s Menlo Park headquarters.



“Taking these steps is the right thing to do for our business and our community,” she explained. “Women, because they comprise about two-thirds of minimum wage workers nationally, are particularly affected by wage adjustments. Research also shows that providing adequate benefits contributes to a happier and ultimately more productive workforce.”

Contractors have long campaigned for better employment rights, largely as they may be working alongside full-time Facebook employees but subject to inferior wages and benefits. This has led to reports of inequality amongst Silicon Valley firms, something that is only now being rectified. Microsoft announced that contractors would be entitled to 15 days paid leave back in March, while both Google and Apple are now employing security teams full-time.

Although the larger technology firms have the resources to be able to offer contractors improved working conditions, it remains to be seen whether smaller companies will follow suit. In any case, the decision to extend company benefits to contracted members of staff can only help alleviate some of the social inequality in the industry.

