Google moves all corporate apps to the cloud

Google has finally decided to push all of its corporate applications to the cloud. This is both expected and somewhat surprising.

It was expected because, as we know, Google was one of the first proponents to cloud computing. It was somewhat surprising because, as we learned back in 2013, not even Google trusted cloud services 100 per cent.

That obviously seemed to change in recent weeks. In a report published on The Wall Street Journal, this move by Google will “flip common corporate security practice on its head”, as it shifts away from the idea of a trusted internal corporate network secured by perimeter devices such as firewalls, in favour of a model where corporate data can be accessed from anywhere with the right device and user credentials.

The new model — called the BeyondCorp initiative — assumes that the internal network is as dangerous as the Internet. This kind of makes sense, because cloud-based applications will most likely pay much more attention to security than would be the case with traditional apps. There’s no security behind a firewall, as we’ve learned after the Sony, Target or Anthem incidents, and Google seems to be well aware.

The more employees that use clouds and mobile applications, the more this type of model is needed, say analysts. “A lot of companies can learn from Google’s aggressiveness,” said Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, an IT research firm. “There’s not a company anywhere that won’t have to develop something like this,” he said.