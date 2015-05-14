Hacker’s List owner reveals his identity

The man behind the “Craigslist for hackers” revealed his identity, in a bid to distance the site from the allegations of illegal and unethical activity.

This “Craigslist for hackers” is called Hacker's List, and it’s a website where people can hire hackers.

After the legality of his service was questioned, Charles Tendell decided to come out. He runs the consulting firm Azorian Cyber Security and has told The New York Times that he is the sole owner of Hacker's List and came up with the concept as an "off the cuff idea".

"At Hacker's List we want to provide you with the best opportunity to find your ideal hacker and for professional hackers around the world to find you," the Hacker's List website states.

"Our hacker for hire review process makes it so that only the best hackers for hire are allowed to offer their services and expertise. Our strict review process ensures that we keep scammers and frauds away."

He said his website is not used for illegal activities and never will be. Just because someone is asking a hacker to do something illegal, it doesn’t mean he will actually do it.

"No one is going to complete an illegal project through my website," Tendell said.

There were also rumours saying the complete site is an elaborate government plot to catch users soliciting illegal activities.

The website Hacker’s List has been operational since late last year, and as Tendell said, he was just “testing the waters and wanted to see if it works."