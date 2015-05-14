Raspberry Pi B+ gets price cut

The original Raspberry Pi, the single chip computer that launched countless DIY tech projects, has received a price cut.

The single board computer has proven hugely popular since its release in 2012, with sales figures now in excess of five million.

The unexpected popularity of the Raspberry Pi has led to a number of competitors springing up, including Microsoft’s Sharks Cove and Intel’s Galileo. More recently, a Kickstarter campaign has promised to provide customers with a fully functioning Linux computer for just $9. Developed by US startup Next Thing Co., CHIP and the growing number of other competitors could be behind the price cut.



Consumers will now be able to purchase the Raspberry Pi Model B+ for just $25 or £16, with the Raspberry Pi Foundation citing a more optimised production model as the reason for the reduction. This means that computing enthusiasts have a variety of options available to them depending on their budget and respective projects. The Model A+ now costs $20, the B+ $25 and the most recent release, the Raspberry Pi 2 is available for $35.

Although, the manufacturers of the Raspberry Pi are sure to be aware of cheaper alternatives, they are unlikely to be too concerned given the success of their own offering. Originally expected to see limited use as a way of teaching coding in schools, the Raspberry Pi has gone on to become the fastest selling British computer ever.

The price drop for the Model B+ version is likely to provide sales figures with a further boost, but the manufacturers have explained that it may take a few days for the reduction to come into effect.

