Rdio launches $3.99 streaming service with limitations

Rdio wants to find a happy medium for the casual music listener, and Rdio Select looks to be that middle ground. At $3.99 per month, Rdio offers ad-free stations, 320kbps music and 25 music downloads for streaming each month.

The whole package should be enough for music listeners who enjoy radio and don’t want to listen to hundreds of songs per month. It allows users to download say, two free albums, and get the rest of their music from radio stations without ads.

It is a smart way for Rdio to bring customers into the fold, without having them pay $9.99 (£9.99) straight away. Hopefully this tiered system will allow more variety on Rdio, alongside new revenue models for the music streaming industry.

Currently, Spotify only offers one paid model: $9.99 (£9.99) per month for unlimited downloads and playlists, alongside the freemium ad-supported model. This model looks to be coming to an end, if Tidal and Apple have anything to say.

Rdio has not managed the same success as Spotify, but it has been open to more inventive ideas when it comes to making music streaming a success. Hopefully, Rdio Select will be another model for other streaming services to copy.

Apple is planning to launch a tiered system too, but those tiers will be $7.99 (£7.99) for one unlimited deal, or $14.99 (£14.99) for a family bundle. Apple has reportedly managed to drop the price of streaming, after removing the freemium model.

Rdio Select is currently unavailable in the UK.