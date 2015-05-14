Virgin Media Business and Unify team up to aid UK collaboration

Business telecoms provider Virgin Media Business has teamed up with communications software and services firm Unify to help the UK find more innovative ways to work and collaborate.

Under the agreement, VMB will sell Unify’s OpenScape software to its public sector clients as part of its portfolio of unified communication solutions.

The partnership is part of Unify’s corporate strategy of going to market hand-in-hand with innovative global services providers.

The companies will together focus on both local and central government and the healthcare sector, areas where each firm already has a strong market share and a successful track record.

OpenScape provides users with a suite of voice, mobility, video, web conferencing, chat, messaging and presence applications that aim to simplify the complexity and management of IT systems and improve business performance.

It hopes that by combining this platform with VMB will give public sector organisations practical pathways through which they can transform their communication and collaboration capabilities and improve responsiveness, innovation and overall agility.

“Public sector organisations are striving to offer their employees new and more flexible ways to remain connected,” claimed VMB marketing director Duncan Higgins.

“As the UK workforce continues to become increasingly mobile, VMB is committed to helping its customers find the right technologies to achieve this.

“This agreement with Unify complements our existing core Unified Communications portfolio,” he added.

Strengthening unify brand

“Our agreement with VMB is a testament to the strength of the Unify brand and market share it has taken over the last few years,” claimed Unify West EMEA, Russia and APAC managing director Trevor Connell.

“The agreement further recognises the strengths of Unify’s OpenScape portfolio and validates its position as a leading solutions provider in the unified communications space.

“Whether cloud-based or on premise, we are ideally positioned to deliver services that really change the way UK organisations work and succeed,” he added.

© 24N.biz