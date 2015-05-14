VSP Global working on yet another way to track your exercise

Following the arrival of fitness trackers and smartwatches, eyeglass maker VSP Global has said that it will push for the development of a wearable tech prototype that integrates health-tracking technology into a pair of optical frames.

The company's prototype called ‘Project Genesis,' has been in secret development over the past 12 months in VSP's innovation lab, The SHOP.

Project Genesis features sensor technology housed within the temple of a pair of Dragon Alliance frames that tracks steps taken, calories burned, activity time and distance travelled. The device syncs via Bluetooth to a custom application, also designed by The SHOP, which the wearer can use to monitor their activity in real-time.

The SHOP is currently beta testing the first version of the prototype with 26 VSP employees at the company’s Sacramento, California, who are providing real-time feedback to the lab's engineers and designers for recommended improvements to the prototype’s initial hardware and software designs.

“Ultimately, this is not about just tracking steps and calories. The goal with this project is to build on these initial capabilities and, in the future, provide our members with contextual health data about themselves that they can then use to feel empowered and make better decisions in their lives,” the SHOP co-lead Jay Sales said.

Additional testing and development is underway, with newer versions of the prototype earmarked to include more frame designs and additional sensors for a more comprehensive health data outlook.

Jay Sales' partner, Leslie Muller, said: “Eyewear has been the most successful piece of ‘wearable technology’ for over 700 years,” said Muller. With Genesis, we’re now adding additional value into the frame, but doing so in a seamless, fully integrated design that creates a richer experience for the wearer.”

The SHOP is currently working with major academic institutions and is open to partnerships with other companies and start-ups.