Woman fired after deleting compulsory app which tracked her 24/7

A woman in California was fired after she deleted an app from the company iPhone which tracked her movements 24/7, and now she's suing.

Myrna Arias is a former sales executive at money transfer service Intermex, and she says her boss, John Stubits, fired her after she decided to delete a Xora mobile workforce management app from her company iPhone.

According to documents supplied to Kern County Superior Court, which Ars Technica provided, Arias was told to install the Xora app on the iPhone and asked her colleagues, and the Xora trainer what it was and how it tracked people. What she found out was that her boss could track her even out of work hours.

She confronted her boss, who confirmed that she was being tracked even when off duty.

"Stubits admitted that employees would be monitored while off duty and bragged that he knew how fast she was driving at specific moments ever since she installed the app on her iPhone,“ it says in the court documents.

The problem was not in tracking her movement during work, she says, but after work, what she sees as an invasion of privacy, and what she complained about to her boss.

"He confirmed that she was required to keep her phone's power on "24/7" to answer phone calls from clients."

Arias, who worked at the company for some three months, is seeking damages in excess of $500,000 (£319,000) for a wide range of allegations, including wrongful termination, unfair business practices, invasion of privacy and retaliation.