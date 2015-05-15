Alcatel OneTouch Watch due out shortly priced £99

Maybe you don’t want to fork out for an expensive smartwatch like Apple’s new darling, which starts at £300, and if that’s the case then a new offering which is about to go on sale might interest you.

The Alcatel OneTouch Watch will come out in the UK in the middle of next month, Mobile News reports, with Currys/PC World planning on selling the smartwatch for a wallet-friendly £99.

The device does quite nicely on the spec front given its price tag, and for starters you get a choice of colour and style options with different straps.

The watch weighs 60 grams and offers a 1.22in display with a 240 x 204 resolution, along with a 210mAh battery that Alcatel claims gives you five days of longevity. This budget effort is also IP67 water and dust resistant, and has a heart rate monitor for fitness tracking duties.

The device supports NFC and Bluetooth 4.0 and can be hooked up to Android phones running Jelly Bean 4.3 or better, or Apple phones on iOS 7 or 8. Also worthy of note is the fact that the charger is built-in to the end of the wrist band, so no extra cables are required for juicing the device up – you can plug it directly into USB and away you go (charging takes one hour).

If you’re tempted, you only have a month to wait now…

