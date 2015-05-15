Apple iPhone 6s set for improved camera?

The next entry in Apple’s smartphone portfolio, the iPhone 6s, will feature an improved 12-megapixel camera according to the latest rumours.

Both the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus currently boast an 8-megapixel lens, suggesting that the 6s will feature mostly internal, rather than aesthetic, changes.

Although, the camera on the iPhone 6 has been praised for producing some high quality amateur photography, many competitor handsets do have the edge from a purely specs point-of-view. The Samsung Galaxy S6 has a 16-megapixel camera and the Sony Xperia Z3 has a 20-megapixel snapper.



Perhaps Apple thinks the decision to increase the camera’s pixel count is overdue, with the company having stuck with 8-megapixels since the iPhone 4s was released back in 2011. Kevin Wang, research director at IHS Technology, claims that the 6s will also use smaller pixels to improve its image quality. The Cupertino-based firm also acquired camera technology firm LinX Imaging recently, so it’s possible that the camera could include additional features such as creating 3D images from still photographs.

Although the iPhone 6s has not been formally announced, Apple has often followed up each iPhone iteration with some improvements around a year after launch. The iPhone 6 was only released back in September last year, so it’s unlikely that the iPhone 7 will be unveiled quite yet.

Instead, a host of rumours have circulated around the possibility of an iPhone 6s. These have included more colour options, a faster A9 processor and the incorporation of the “Force Touch” feature used by the Apple Watch.

