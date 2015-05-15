Apple planning first HomeKit devices for WWDC 2015

A year after the program was officially announced at WWDC 2014, Apple is preparing the first HomeKit devices for launch at WWDC 2015 next month.

Apple has been working with several partners on HomeKit, to make sure the devices will work well on launch with the iPhone. It plans to make the iPhone the main hub for the smart home, similar to Nest’s plans with Android devices.

HomeKit will connect multiple smart home devices together, allowing them to talk to the iPhone but also to each other. Apple had issues with the devices pairing, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal, but that will not stop them from launching some devices at WWDC 2015.

“HomeKit [hardware certification] has been available for just a few months and we already have dozens of partners who have committed to bringing HomeKit accessories to market and we’re looking forward to the first ones coming next month,” said Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller in a statement regarding the HomeKit delays.

Nest Labs has already created a well-linked platform called ‘Works With Nest’, allowing devices to talk in a confined system to each other. Google plans to broaden the capabilities of the platform in the next few months, with more news scheduled for I/O.

Smart home devices are set to be the next big thing in technology, allowing the household to transform into a web of connected devices talking to each other. Nest has been at the forefront with its smart thermostat and smoke detector, but we doubt Apple has plans to partner with its rival.

That brings an early issue to the HomeKit platform, the fact it doesn’t support two of the most popular smart home devices. If Apple is incapable of seeing past its rivalry with Google, it will lose this battle, especially if Nest builds more devices.