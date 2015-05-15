Candy Crush Saga part of the Windows 10 bloatware package

Microsoft likes to bundle Windows with a few miscellaneous games, mostly freely distributed games played when the Internet is down - pinball anyone?

In the latest version, Windows 10, Microsoft is planning to include Candy Crush Saga, the runaway mobile success from King. It joins Solitaire, Minesweeper and other Microsoft classics in the ‘Games’ folder.

"As an added bonus, Candy Crush Saga will automatically be installed for customers that upgrade to or download Windows 10 for periods of time following the game launch," Microsoft said in a statement on Xbox Wire.

Candy Crush Saga is one of the most downloaded and played mobile games, but on desktop it doesn’t have the same fearsome reputation. The Windows 10 version does have cross-play for Android and iOS, which should at least tempt customers.

This is the first partnership between the two companies. Microsoft recently acquired Minecraft showing its continued support for the gaming division, and it looks like this is another nod to gamers on Windows 10.

Microsoft has some plans for Windows 10 on the gaming front, adding a new Xbox app and preparing to release DirectX 12. Even though it does not want another Games for Windows Live incident, the planned changes allow Microsoft to skirt around the PC scene.

It also has plans in the augmented reality market with Windows Holographic, and its first flagship device the HoloLens. These should be available later this year, with AR version of Minecraft in store.