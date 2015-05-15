How to change your language from a foreign one in Windows 8

Today I'm going to teach you how to avoid the agony of getting stuck with a foreign language on your Windows 8 operating system.

We've all been there, happily browsing away through the internet, minding our own business, when suddenly the cat jumps on the keyboard and next thing you know, you're stuck with Windows on Swahili and you have no clue what "kutengua“ means.

Before deciding to rip your hard drive to pieces, try the following:

Log yourself in

Maybe you've chosen Chinese and not only the language, but the keyboard is also messed up and you're stuck on the login screen. If that’s the case, you will see a small group of letters next to the power button icon in the lower left corner of your login screen. There you can choose the keyboard that suits you and log in.

Find the settings

First you’ll need to get to the Charms bar. If you’re on a touchscreen device, swiping in from the right will open it. You can also press Windows Key + C, or move your mouse to the top right or bottom right corner of your screen and move it upwards.

Press Settings (the gear icon), and after that click the link at the very bottom (under the status icons) to go to the PC settings screen.

Time and Language

There you will have to get to Time and Language. That option is seventh on the list, so make sure you count it properly. Pressing it will open another list, where Region and Language is second.

Choosing the language

Under Region and Language you will most likely see English. Pressing the first button in that language’s bar will set it as default.

If it’s not there, you might want to add it. Click the plus sign next to Add a language, scroll down until you find English and select it. After that you can set it to default.