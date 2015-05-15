Government boasts 2.5 million now hooked up to superfast broadband

The government has announced, fresh from its election triumph, that over 2.5 million homes and businesses can now access superfast broadband across the UK.

This is based on the latest official stats from the Department for Culture, Media & Sport – namely its Broadband Performance Indicator – which show that at the end of March, 2,411,395 premises were hooked up to superfast speeds.

And given that the superfast rollout is adding some 40,000 homes every week, the government boasts that the 2.5 million milestone has certainly been passed (we should be on around 2.65 million, in fact).

Digital Economy Minister Ed Vaizey commented: “We’re rolling out superfast broadband at a terrific rate and we’re reaching another 5,000 homes and businesses every day. Many of the projects are ahead of schedule and we’re seeing more people upgrade to superfast broadband as it becomes available in their area.

“This huge boost to the UK’s connectivity is central to the Government’s long-term economic plan, delivering a return of up to £20 for every pound invested. The UK already leads the EU ‘big five’ nations when it comes to superfast access and take-up, and the programme will help make sure it stays ahead.”

Culture Secretary John Whittingdale further noted that 80 per cent of homes and businesses in the UK are now covered by superfast, and the rollout is on schedule to hit 95 per cent coverage by the close of 2017.