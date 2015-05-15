How does a hybrid cloud increase security, mobility, and insight?

The 2015 State of the Cloud report from RightScale found that cloud, in general, has proven massively popular, with 93 per cent of respondents utilising the technology in some form.

One of the study’s other interesting findings was that a hybrid cloud approach is now the most commonly taken route by businesses, with 58 per cent utilising a combination of public and private cloud technologies.

The reason for the growth in hybrid cloud adoption is multi-faceted, but a one of the most quoted factors is security.



Hybrid cloud is often adopted by firms that are not willing to have the entirety of their IT infrastructure managed by a third-party supplier. By using a mixture of public and private cloud, businesses can gain the flexibility and mobility of a cloud ecosystem, while still managing some of their applications and data in-house.

For example, sensitive information can remain private, but other services like email can be outsource to the public cloud, allowing IT leaders to have greater control over their security.

Moreover, depending on the type of data being handled, businesses may be subject to different security regulations, something that could seriously hamper their flexibility if they chose just one cloud platform. By adopting a hybrid approach organisations can ensure that they comply with the necessary data regulations when it comes to sensitive information while benefitting from the mobility of public cloud.

The combination of dedicated servers, public cloud and private cloud utilised by a hybrid approach means that businesses can react to change with greater agility than ever before.

Applications with short life-cycles or that require regular updates benefit from the swift and automated improvements provided by third-party suppliers, without compromising internal data. Organisations can test new software solutions instantly and bring them to market quicker than ever before. Hybrid cloud, therefore, not only grants businesses the technology that suits their present-day needs, but also helps them to prepare for future innovations.

Hybrid cloud also offers businesses scalability that can’t be achieved by relying solely on private cloud servers. As well the ability to expand without disruption, organisations can set up applications based within the private cloud to automatically and seamlessly switch to public servers to accommodate usage spikes.

As the popularity of hybrid cloud platforms increase, businesses may increasingly look to hybrid cloud management platforms in order to get the most out of their services. These platforms will enable IT leaders to manage their cloud solutions, ensuring security compliance and customer satisfaction, even as businesses embrace more and more varied cloud services.

It will also enable firms to manage the performance of their cloud applications, gaining valuable insights such as development and deployment times, day-to-day costs and other advanced business reporting tools.

By using hybrid cloud, companies can assess which services, whether they’re hosted publicly or privately, are really adding value to their organisation.

