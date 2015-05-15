How to turn on airplane mode (Android and iOS)

Airplane mode is a handy smartphone feature that disables the device’s transmitting functions, such as calls, messaging and internet connectivity.

Although called “airplane mode,” it is not only a function that can be used when in flight, but it also can be an easy-to-use tool when you want to save battery or to avoid distractions.

Airplane more can help you save battery as it reduces the applications running on your device’s background and if you are, say, in a meeting, the feature can help you easily ensure that there would be no notifications to embarrass you.

If you haven’t found the way to access this helpful feature on your Android or iOS smartphone, here’s how you can do it:

For Android users

Click the Settings app.

Under Wireless & Networks, select more.

Select Airplane Mode. In some devices, this may also show as Flight Mode. Once you select it, you should see a check beside it and in one to two seconds, an airplane icon will appear on the status bar on top of your screen.

Follow the same steps to turn it off.

For iOS users

Click the Settings app.

Click the toggle button beside Airplane mode at the top of the menu. It should have a light green shade. Once turned on an airplane icon will appear on the top right hand corner of the screen.

Follow the same steps to turn it off.