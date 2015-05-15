McLaren wearable gadget to end jet lag

Formula 1 team McLaren are focused on bringing an end to jet lag with their own innovation in wearable technology.

The team at McLaren Applied Technologies (MAT) believes that wearables in the future will be able to monitor you vital signs and help you to adapt your behaviour to deal with the stress of flying more effectively.

Duncan Bradley, head of high-performance design at MAT believes that disruptive factors like time difference can be mitigated by advanced technology.



“Everyone just accepts that when they travel by air, they’ll feel slightly peculiar when they arrive at their destination,” he said. “What we’re imagining developing is a scenario where you can turn that on its head – we’ll get people to think about the condition in which they’d like to arrive somewhere, and then make it possible for them to achieve this.”

The device would operate by collecting information about the wearer over a period of time, and then predicting the best way for them to travel.

Although McLaren is best known for its work with Formula 1 racing and supercars, the Applied Technologies team is particularly focused on the future of wearable tech. Jim Newton, the firm’s market development director, wants the company to focus on three key areas: engagement, safety and performance.

As well as the company’s own ideas, McLaren is also hoping to foster innovation among wearable tech startups with a £210,000 prize. In partnership with C tomorrow and Loughborough University, McLaren is challenging companies to come up with a creative idea in the sensor technology and tracking performance category, with the winners set to be announced later this year.