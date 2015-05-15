Motorola is holding a two-day smartphone and smartwatch sale

If you can't beat them, reduce the price of your products by a tiny margin and wait for the sudden tidal wave of impatient customers to come pouring inside your stores.

I'm guessing the pitch of the Motorola sales team must have sounded something like the sentence above, as the company is holding a two-day sale for its top devices in the UK.

The sale, starting at midnight on 18 May, will include discounts on the Moto X, Nexus 6 and Moto 360 smartwatch. During those two days, the Moto X will be £96 cheaper, pushing the 16GB model's price down to £299 and the 32GB version to £339.

On the other side, the Nexus 6 model is being dropped to £449 (32GB) and £519 (64GB), which is just £30 less than the current price. For someone willing to invest £500+ on a phone, does £30 make a huge difference?

The Moto 360 smartwatch is also getting a discount, but the device is also getting a successor, so a drop in the price is not something unexpected.

As Engadget points out, a device with a model number similar to the Moto 360 cropped up recently, and Lenovo's CEO was spotted earlier this year with a briefcase full of smartwatch prototypes.

In next week's flash sale, the original Moto 360 is being cut to £150 - a 25 per cent reduction, or a £50 saving. It's a sizeable discount and signals an intent by Motorola to quickly clear out whatever stock they have left.