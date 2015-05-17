8 gadgets you need for your smart home

The consumer market is about to be hit by an avalanche of smart products. Here are some reviews of eight of the best already on sale

1. Apple Homekit - A framework for communicating with and controlling connected accessories in a user's home - Jump Down

2. Samsung Smart Home - Control your devices, home view (cctv) and customer service from your handset - Jump Down

3. IKEA Home Smart - Smart furniture - Jump Down

4. Belkin Wemo - Smart home ecosystem - Jump Down

5. August Smart Locks - Smart door locks - Jump Down

6. Microsoft Kinect - Motion sensor and gesture control - Jump Down

7. Catfi - Smart cat feeder - Jump Down

8. Picobrew Zymatic - Automated beer-brewing appliance - Jump Down

Want to contribute to the list? Leave a comment below.

1. Apple Homekit

This should probably top any tech leader board for most eagerly awaited launch. It's tipped to revolutionise the home automation mass market.

A framework in iOS 8 for communicating with and controlling connected accessories in a user’s home. You can enable users to discover HomeKit accessories in their home and configure them, or you can create actions to control those devices. Users can group actions together and trigger them using Siri.

While Apple's release date is a closely guarded secret, some product manufacturers have already claimed allegiance, therefore requiring MFi (made for iPhone) compatibility certificates. Expect it soon.

2. Samsung Smart Home

Apple's rival. Lauded for being open to working with other providers, Smart Home offers device control, home view and customer service from your handset. The app-based proposition includes mobile devices, curved UHDTV and all cutting-edge audio visual accessories; the smart TV controls thermostat, laundry and robot vacuum cleaner.

Products:

Smart Phone - Samsung Galaxy S6 - £499.50 - Buy here

Smart Watch - Samsung Galaxy Gear S Smart Watch - £279.99 - Buy here

Smart Virtual Reality - Samsung Gear VR - $246.99 - Buy here (US only)

Smart TV - Samsung 55inch 3D Curved LED 4K Ultra HD SMART TV with webcam - £1,790 - Buy here

Smart Camera - Samsung Smart Home HD Outdoor Camera - £174.19 - Buy here

Smart Vacuum - Samsung SR8980 NaviBot S - £489.83 - Buy here

3. IKEA Home Smart

Quieting anyone claiming smart living to be unaffordable, IKEA will launch the UK's first range of furniture with built-in wireless charging technology any day now. Answering the prayers of cable-phobes everywhere without needing to bring another gadget into the house, the range includes table and work lamps, bedside tables and charging pads.

4. Belkin Wemo

Taking an early step on the road to true interconnectivity, Belkin's WeMo ecosystem allows you to connect systems on a modular basis. It now activates light bulbs, includes a motion detector, energy-saving switch and can engage a Crock-Pot slow cooker. WeMo Maker enables connection with any low-voltage device in the home.

Products:

Home Automation Switch - Belkin WeMo - £32.91 - Buy here

Home Automation Switch with Motion Sensor- Belkin WeMo - £59.50 - Buy here

Smart LED Light Bulb - Belkin WeMo - £19.00 - Buy here

For the more advanced:

Home Automation Module (Requires knowledge of electrical wiring) - Belkin Wemo - £69.99 - Buy here

5. August Smart Locks

[video width="1280" height="720" mp4="http://www.itproportal.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Lock-August.mp4" loop="true" autoplay="true"][/video]

Now fitted with constant internet access, August Smart Locks enable remote access to the home and integration with other smart technologies. As well as remotely checking whether your door is locked, you can 'buzz in' guests and other visitors from wherever you are in your smart home.

Potentially very useful for short term property rentals. The short term guest can use your pre-assigned "key" to gain access allowing you as the home owner to not have to be present for check-in and check-out.

Products:

Smart Lock - August Smart Lock - $249.99 - Buy here

Alternates:

Smart Lock - Samsung Digital Security Lock - £159.00 - Buy here

Smart Lock - WDSmartlock Fingerprint and RFID compatible - £149.99 - Buy here

Smart Lock - Goji Smart Lock - $278.00 - Reserve here (US Only)

Smart Lock - Kwikset Smart Lock - $194.91 - Buy here (US Only)

6. Microsoft Kinect

Not yet the domain of smart living, but probably another next-generation development from the gaming world, Kinect currently uses motion sensors, following gestures, but voice activation may be in development. Beyond the gimmick of controlling your devices by waving your arms around, this presents an exciting opportunity for the mobility impaired.

Products:

Motion Sensor and Gesture Control - Microsoft Kinect - £119.96 - Buy here

Alternates:

Motion Sensor and Gesture Control - Leap Motion (Mac or PC) - £54.95 - Buy here

Motion Sensor and Gesture Control - Leap Motion Keyboard - £54.98 - Buy here

Gesture Control - USB 3d Optical Finger Mouse - £1.53 - Buy here

7. Catfi

Pitched as the world's smartest cat feeder, CatFi uses cat facial recognition technology, allowing cat lovers to feed each of their pets individually and automatically while monitoring appetite, thirst and weight changes. The mobile app offers access to daily, weekly and monthly diet history.

Products:

Smart Cat feeder - Catfi - $199.00 - Pre-Order Here (US Only)

Alternates:

Smart Pet Feeder - CPooch Internet Pet Treat Dispenser - £124.99 - Buy here

Smart Pet Feeder - Feed and Go Automated Pet Feeder With Wifi & Webcam - £99.00 - Buy here

8. Picobrew Zymatic

Hipsters can delight in anticipation as PicoBrew is not yet 'smart', but has been identified by researchers at Gartner as an example of the next generation of intelligent gadgets. The world's first all-grain, automated beer-brewing appliance takes the microbrewery out of the shed and into the realm of domestic precision.

Products:

Automated beer-brewing appliance - Picobrew Zymatic - $TBC - Buy here (US Only)

Other home appliances:

Temperature Control - Nest Learning Thermostat - £179.00 - Buy here

Home Entertainment System - SONOS PLAY:1 - £168.06 - Buy here

Smart Lawnmower - Flymo Robotic Lawnmower - £825.00 - Buy here

Smart Vacuum - Samsung SR8980 NaviBot S - £489.83 - Buy here

