Xiaomi holding first European sale: Here's how to get involved

Xiaomi isn’t a household name in the western part of the world. But that is because the Chinese electronics conglomerate only sells its products in a handful of Asian regions.

Despite its limited demographic, the company has managed to turn many heads. In its five years of existence, Xiaomi has become the largest smartphone vendor in its home country China and fifth largest manufacturer in the world.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi announced its plan to debut some of its products in US and UK by the end of 2015, and the company is now starting to deliver on that promise. It has announced that it will be holding a beta test flash sale on May 19 on its official Mi.com portal. The company will be accepting orders from people in the United States, United Kingdom as well as France and Germany.

But shoppers won’t be able to grab a Xiaomi smartphone, or its crazy cheap-priced 4k TV just yet. The company instead plans to sell the Mi PowerBank in both 5,000mAh and 10,400mAh capacities for $9.99 (£6.35) and $13.99 (£8.90 respectively, fitness tracker Mi Band for $14.99 (£9.50), and Mi Headphones for $79.99 (£50.87).

The company will begin its first beta flash sale on May 19 at 1PM CEST for as long as stocks of its different products last. Will you be purchasing a Xiaomi product next week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Photo credit: LoopAll / Shutterstock