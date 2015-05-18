Daily deal: Save £30 on a ViewSonic PJD5153 LightStream SVGA business projector

Good morning everyone and welcome to a new working week on this grey, miserable and rather depressing Monday morning.

Today's daily deal features a ViewSonic PJD5153 LightStream SVGA business projector, which can be yours for just £199.99, a saving of £29.01 (13 per cent).

The ViewSonic LightStream PJD5153 makes a big statement with its elegant style, featuring a curvaceous design - which includes a tactile keypad and non-slip foot pads - and an intuitive and user-friendly interface.

Exclusive SuperColor and SonicExpert technologies provide some of the best visual and audio performance in their class. The PJD5153 boasts a 3,200-lumen lamp with a 15,000:1 contrast ratio delivering clear and bright images, perfect for for small to medium-sized meeting rooms.

Supporting 2 x VGA, Composite Video, S-Video, and 1 x VGA output, as well as Audio in/out, Mini USB and RS232, this projector has flexible connectivity with analog-based equipment.

To get this deal on a ViewSonic business projector for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.