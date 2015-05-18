How to keep your battery in good health

In this tutorial I will tell you how to keep device’s battery in good health, for as long as possible.

And as we’ve seen on CES 2015 and other tech expos, the battery is currently the top priority for many hardware manufacturers, as today’s lithium-ion batteries can’t seem to keep up with the high demand of next generation processors and even bigger screens.

There are certain things you can do to extend your battery’s health for as long as possible, but you must know that it will die eventually, no matter how hard you fought for it. Is simply wasn’t made to last forever.

That being said, here’s what you can do to make sure your battery lasts as long as it can:

1. Don’t drain it completely

Contrary to popular belief, going from 100 to 0 per cent and vice-versa isn’t really helping your battery. Your lithium-ion batteries will work best when they’re being spent a little, then being charged a little. Battery University shows that discharging your battery to 50 per cent, then charging it back up to, say, 80 or 90 works best in the long run. So if you’re really stressed about your battery life, see if you can keep it between 50 and 90 per cent most of the time.

Also, every once in a while you should discharge the thing completely. No, not always, maybe once a month. This is necessary because today’s batteries are ‘smart’, meaning they can tell you how long you have until your battery dies. Discharging every once in a while helps calibrate this feature properly.

2. Don’t leave it fully charged

Forget about leaving your smartphone on the charger all night. If anything’s a battery killer, this is. Lithium-ion batteries work best when they’re between 50 and 90 per cent charged, and leaving the device plugged in when it’s fully charged can degrade your battery’s health. If you need to charge it overnight, there’s an app for that - use something like the Belkin Conserve Socket to stop it from charging after it's full.

3. Don’t let your device overheat

Heat is a battery killer, remember that. A hot battery will degrade much faster than a cool one, and it’s a factor many people overlook and just let their devices heat up until they completely freeze (ugh) or restart. Think about getting a stand for your laptop to cool it down. When it comes to smartphones, make sure your case isn’t heating the device up.

4. Put the damn thing away sometimes

You won’t miss anything spectacular if you put your phone down for ten minutes. Stop checking for everything always, you don’t need to clear those Facebook notifications the second they reach you. Keep your general phone usage down a bit, and your device’s battery will thank you.

For those of you who value battery life over everything, check out these phones with substantial battery life:

OnePlus One (reported 13 hours 16 minutes)

Sony Xperia Z3 (reported 12 hours 09 minutes)

Samsung Galaxy S5 (reported 10 hours 50 minutes)