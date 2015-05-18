IP EXPO Manchester: The highlights you won't want to miss

The first ever IP EXPO Manchester is just a few days away and with that in mind, here’s an update on what you can expect from the exclusive speaker programme.

The BBC has recently been announced as a new addition to the keynote line-up, discussing how to bring digital skills to the UK’s workforce.

Below are a few highlights to look forward to:

Keynote theatre highlights:

The Keynote theatre will play host to Sir Richard Leese, head of Manchester City Council, who will open the event on Wednesday 20 May at 9:30am. Sir Richard will share his vision for Manchester as a European technology hub, welcoming Dr Neil McArthur of TalkTalk to share the stage with him and discuss a joint view for the future of Manchester.

Gareth Stockdale, head of operations and public affairs for BBC Learning will be joining the keynote line-up to discuss the Make it Digital initiative, designed to highlight the world of digital and help to build the UK’s digital skill sets through a range of programmes and partnerships, including the Micro bit device, which will provide an introduction to coding for over 1 million Year 7 children across the UK. Watch the speech on 20 May at 12:30pm.

Ian Massingham, technical evangelist for Amazon Web Services and James Cronin, engineering VP of NetSuite, will be discussing how the Cloud has transformed businesses. Massingham will speak at 14:30pm and Cronin will take to the stage at 15:10pm.

DevOps is a key focus for this year, with Mandi Walls, director of consulting for Chef, giving her views on DevOps culture on Thursday 21 May at 11:50am. Also sharing their views on the future of DevOps practices in the Keynote theatre for Day Two are Jonny Woolridge, CTO of the Cambridge Satchel Company and Gareth Rushgrove, software engineer from Puppet Labs.

Join us on Day One as the BBC outlines its strategy for the Make it Digital initiative.

Cloud and Mobility theatre highlights:

IP EXPO Manchester will be hosting its first dedicated DevOps Meetup at the Cloud and Mobility theatre on Wednesday 20 May at 16:30pm.

James Hornby from Microsoft will discuss Skype for Business and how it can transform the modern workplace on Thursday 21 May at 10:30am.

Cyber Security theatre highlights:

James Holland of Palo Alto Networks discusses what’s really going on in our networks on Thursday 21 May at 11:10am.

Mark James of ESET UK discusses the pitfalls of ‘liking’ something online and how to protect yourself against identify fraud, on Wednesday 20 May at 11:10am.

Data Centre and Virtualisation theatre highlights:

Darren Swift, of Zerto Ltd, asks the question ‘who needs disaster recovery?’ on Wednesday 20 May at 11:10am.

Join John Lynch of Future Cities, Steve Turner of Manchester City Council and Stuart Higgins of Cisco for a panel on Thursday 21 May at 13:00pm to discuss the future of smart cities.

Storage and Backup theatre highlights:

Join us for a Hadoop and Big Data meet-up on Wednesday 20 May at 16:30pm.

About IP EXPO Manchester

IP EXPO Manchester is the new launch event in the IP EXPO event series for 2015. The IT Infrastructure and Cloud event will accompany existing events in the series, including IP EXPO Europe, taking place on the 7-8 October 2015 at London’s Excel.

IP EXPO is the UK and Europe’s leading IT Infrastructure, Cloud and Digital event series for those looking to find out how the latest IT innovations can drive and support their business. The events showcase brand new exclusive content and senior level insights from across the industry, as well as unveiling the latest developments in IT. It covers everything you need to run a successful enterprise or organisation.

IP EXPO Manchester will bring together 72+ exhibitors, 65+ free-to-attend seminars and five theatres all under one roof. For 2015, IP EXPO Manchester also hosts the TMRW Conference, keynoted by Professor Brian Cox.

